Rockets Announce Official Signings of Rookie Reed Sheppard and Veterans
The Houston Rockets announced Wednesday afternoon that they had signed rookie Reed Sheppard and re-signed Nate Williams, Nate Hinton, and Jermaine Samuels Jr.
Sheppard was the No. 3 pick by the Rockets during the 2024 NBA Draft. The rookie prospect from Kentucky was named National Freshman of the Year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.
During the 2023-24 season, Sheppard established himself as one of the top guards entering the draft, averaging 12.5 points and 4.5 assists in 33 career games with the Kentucky Wildcats.
Williams played 22 games as a two-way player for the Rockets last season. He also played 11 games in the G League for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, where he averaged 16.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals.
Hinton played in 15 games for the Rockets and also had a stint in the G League. He earned G League All-Defensive First Team honors last season while averaging 13.7 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 5.1 apg and 2.3 spg in 37 Showcase/season games for the Vipers.
Samuels appeared in 14 games as a rookie two-way player for the Rockets last season. With the Vipers, Samuels averaged 19.5 points and 7.8 rebounds.
Each player will take to the court during the NBA 2K25 Summer League 2024, which will take place in Las Vegas from July 12 to 22. The Rockets will begin their Summer League schedule against Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
