Rockets Announce Re-Signing of Veteran Point Guard Aaron Holiday
The Houston Rockets announced Saturday afternoon that point guard Aaron Holiday has been re-signed. As first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic on July 1, the Rockets and Holiday have agreed to a two-year deal.
Holiday originally signed with the Rockets in July 2023. He played 78 games for Houston last season. But despite the need for more consistent minutes, Holiday displayed his talents each time coach Ime Udoka called upon his number.
Holiday averaged 6.6 points on 44.6 percent shooting from the field and 38.7 percent from behind the arc. He began the 2023-24 season as a critical reserve for the Rockets. However, the emergence of Amen Thompson made Holiday's minutes expendable during the second half of the season.
During the Rockets' 110-101 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Dec. 6, Holiday scored a season-best 22 points on 6-of-7 shooting from behind the arc.
"Man, at a young age, my parents did a good job of teaching me how to play defense," Holiday told Inside the Rockets in December.
"They told me 'It's going to get you places.' I really took that to heart, and obviously out here, nobody's really pressuring like that. So, I could change the tempo, change the game and change a lot of things just by picking up so that's why I do it."
Over the past three seasons, Holiday shot 39.0 percent from 3-point range. Holiday’s older brothers, Justin and Jrue, logged their 11th and 15th seasons with the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics, respectively.
