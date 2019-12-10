Rockets
Austin Rivers, Tyson Chandler Out vs. Cavaliers Due to Illness

Michael Shapiro

The Rockets will be without a pair of bench contributors in Cleveland on Wednesday as Austin Rivers and Tyson Chandler have been declared out for the matchup due to illness. 

Neither player made the team's trip to Cleveland, according to FOX 26's Mark Berman. Their status for Friday's game in Orlando has yet to be announced. 

Rivers and Chandler previously missed Monday's loss to the Kings due to illness. Chandler has not played since Houston's double-overtime loss to the Spurs on Dec. 3. 

Rookie guard Chris Clemons could earn rotation minutes on the road in Rivers' absence. The 5'9" guard is shooting 38.3% from three this season while averaging 4.3 points and 8.4 minutes per game. 

Gary Clark is likely to be the Rockets' first big off the bench on Wednesday after scoring 11 points with a trio of threes on Monday night. The Rockets assigned backup center Isaiah Hartenstein to their G League affiliate in Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday, further trimming their frontcourt rotation. 

The Rockets fell to 15–8 in 2019-20 with Monday's buzzer-beater loss to the Kings. They will face the 5–18 Cavaliers on Wednesday night, then travel to Orlando for a matchup against the Magic on Friday. 

Tip-off from Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland is slated for 6 p.m. CT.

