Rockets Boast 4 Players in The Ringer's Top 100 List
The Houston Rockets have seemingly amassed a formidable young core overnight. Granted, it's a bit easier when you're afforded the luxury of drafting in the top five every year, but that doesn't always ensure that you're drafting the right players.
We've seen many examples of teams wasting draft capital on the wrong players, who later become busts- that dreaded "B word". The Rockets' front office has used picks on talent up-and-comers- many of which weren't even selected in the draft lottery (Alperen Sengun, Tari Eason, Cam Whitmore).
Hence why ownership feels good about the roster heading into the 2024-25. As it turns out, Tilman Fertitta isn't the only one who feels optimistic about the roster, as The Ringer compiled their top 100 list and the Rockets had four players make the cut.
Listed below is each player that made an appearance on the list, followed by the analysis of said player.
96. Dillon Brooks
"Physical pot stirrer whose persona overshadows some tough shotmaking and hard-nosed defense."
77. Jalen Green
"Stupefying athlete with the veneer of an elite scorer. If only the underlying numbers painted the same portrait."
60. Fred VanVleet
"Houston’s no-nonsense primary caregiver, whose high-volume 3-point shooting and elite defensive instincts allow him to transcend his stature. "
43. Alperen Sengun
"Passing warlock with Rumble Pak physicality who’s out to prove that his gifts as an offensive hub outweigh his defensive shortcomings."
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.