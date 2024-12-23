Rockets' Cam Whitmore Proves How Staying Ready Can Pay Off in the NBA
The Houston Rockets were struggling, to say the least, in their matchup with the Toronto Raptors. Despite the Raptors coming in at only 7-22 and missing multiple players, they led the Rockets by as many as 16 points in the first half.
The Rockets required a player to spark their performance off the bench, especially since Tari Eason was missing his second consecutive game. Cam Whitmore has been alternating between the Rockets and their G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
Whitmore had been back with the Rockets for the last two weeks but had seen limited time this season. Whitmore was coming off a successful rookie season that saw him become one of the Rocket's best players off the bench.
With Eason back in the lineup and the Rockets drafting Reed Sheppard, Whitmore was caught in a numbers game when it came to playing time. In Sunday's game, Whitmore finally had his first real opportunity to make an impact this season.
With 2:27 remaining in the first quarter, Whitmore checked into the game while the Rockets struggled to score, trailing 32-18. He started slowly, as his lack of playing time was evident. Whitmore missed his first four shots and committed a turnover due to a poor pass.
Whitmore would start to get a rhythm going later in the quarter when he nailed only his second 3-pointer of the season. The Rockets started to inch their way back in the game as they cut the deficit to 57-51 at halftime.
In the second half, Whitmore began to find his rhythm as the Rockets continued their comeback. Although he didn't play in the third quarter, the Rockets took the lead by the end of the third quarter, with a score of 84-83.
Whitmore checked in 30 seconds into the fourth quarter, and it didn't take him long to make an impact. His tip-dunk gave the Rockets a two-point lead, and they would not trail again for the rest of the game.
Whitmore scored eight points in the fourth quarter, including a highlight-reel dunk off a pass from Alperen Sengun. He finished with a season-high of 11 points and ranked second on the team with a plus-minus of +13. He was only surpassed by his fellow stay-ready teammate, Jae'Sean Tate.
We will have to wait and see if Whitmore continues to see consistent playing time going forward, especially when Eason is back in the lineup. At least for one game, despite not playing much this season, Cam Whitmore showed how staying ready pays off.
