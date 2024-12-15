Houston Rockets: Three Biggest Challenges in Taking Next Leap
The Houston Rockets are having their best season in years. Although the team has been exceptional on defense, the offense needs to be improved.
Houston's shooting this season has been its biggest flaw. The Rockets are shooting 43.7% from the field and are ranked 29th in the league. Shooting only 32.2% from three, this places them at 28th in the association.
Shooting the three-ball has become one of the most prominent aspects of today's basketball. This is how most teams get in their groove and win games. For Houston, it is not. Due to their rigorous defense, shooting from deep isn't being relied on. However, their total field goal percentage really needs to improve. Shot selection plays a role in this, as players aren't taking great looks. The Rockets would be even more of a force to be reckoned with if their shooting woes fade.
Ball movement has also been an issue for Houston. Fred VanVleet leads the way in terms of facilitation, averaging six assists per game while Alperen Sengun is second on the team, averaging 5.2. There is no one else on the team averaging three or more dimes. Houston is 15th in the league, averaging 22.3 assists per game as a team. These passing blemishes are part of the shot selection issue. If players made one extra pass to get an open shot, not only would it lead to a better shot, but more shots would go in.
Inconsistencies amongst players are also a weak point for the team. On any given night, it's a different player who ends up being the hot hand. The team lacks a bonafide top option to lead the way on most nights. The inconsistencies have been hurting the Rockets, especially amongst Jalen Green. He started the season off averaging 28.8 points on over 43% shooting, but these numbers severely dropped in November. One night he will give a team 40, and the next night, single-digits. It bruises the Rockets as he is supposed to be the go-to guy when they need someone.
