Rockets Cited as Team That Will 'Surprise Everyone' This Season
After a surprising 2023-24 campaign that saw the Houston Rockets rise above the ashes, the team added much needed shooting in the offseason, by way of Reed Sheppard and AJ Griffin, although the latter will have to re-discover his shooting stroke from his rookie campaign in 2022-23.
The team has a perfect blend of youth and veteran leadership, coupled with championship experience. And they now have a year's worth of chemistry and knowledge of what coach Ime Udoka wants and expects. Add it all up and the Rockets could be a team that turns heads in Udoka's second season.
At least according to Fadeaway World's Eddie Bitar, who listed them as one of five teams to be on the lookout for in 2024-25. Bitar's synopsis is below:
"The Houston Rockets are set to surprise many in the 2024-25 NBA season, thanks to a young and talented core that is starting to gel under the guidance of head coach Ime Udoka. One of the most exciting storylines for the Rockets is the potential of Reed Sheppard, who is already in the conversation for Rookie of the Year honors.
Meanwhile, Alperen Sengun continues evolving into one of the league's most intriguing big men. Known for his crafty post moves and excellent passing for a center, Udoka is expected to focus on growing Sengun into a dominant two-way presence this season.
Jalen Green remains another critical piece of the Rockets’ resurgence. Entering his fourth season, Green is on the brink of reaching All-Star status. With more maturity and a better understanding of when to pick his spots, Green could become the go-to scorer the Rockets need in crunch time.
The veteran presence of Fred VanVleet also can't be understated. His experience, leadership, and championship pedigree are invaluable for a young team looking to take the next step. Combined with depth from promising young players like Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson, and Tari Eason, the Rockets are quietly building one of the most balanced rosters in the league. Under Udoka's second year, expect Houston to grow into a surprisingly formidable squad."
The good thing is that we won't have to wait much longer to find out.
