Rockets' City Edition Jerseys Described as 'Bland'
The NBA's City Edition jerseys were introduced in 2016 for the sole purpose of allowing teams to honor and celebrate their respective histories and franchise cultures, not to mention the city-wide impact from a community standpoint.
Nike and the NBA release a new jersey every year, giving fans even more reason for excitement.
Last season, the City Edition jerseys aligned with the customized courts for the in-season tournament, as the uniforms were worn on each night of the tournament, which the league rolled out for the first time ever.
Last week, the Houston Rockets' City Edition uniforms leaked online, which had a similar colorway as last season's alternate jersey, although the font was different, as it was seemingly the same as the 2022-23 font for the City Edition jerseys.
SB Nation's Joseph Acosta compiled rankings of each team's new jerseys and the Rockets' jerseys were described as bland, although the simplistic touch drew positive reviews.
"I actually really like the small additions of gold here, without losing sight of the team’s actual colors. I love the bold font on the front of the jersey and even the little “Believe it! Again!” insignia on the bottom left corner. Is it a little bland? Sure, but I think the simplicity makes this work a lot."
Acosta placed the Rockets in the "A-tier", alongside the Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, and San Antonio Spurs.
