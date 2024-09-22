Rockets' City Edition Jerseys Ranked as NBA's Fifth-Best
For many NBA fans, the NBA's City Edition jerseys don't provide much reason for excitement. It all depends on which team you're a fan of and how their colorways look.
For the Houston Rockets, the city jerseys have actually been decent in recent memory. Last season, the Rockets' jerseys contained an ode to the Phi Slamma Jama teams at the University of Houston, which featured eventual franchise legends Clyde Drexler and Hakeem Olajuwon.
The colorway was essentially red and white, much like the Rockets' current colors.
The prior year, the Rockets' City Edition jerseys had the look, feel, and design of the jerseys worn in the late '90s and early 2000s, with the team name font being essentially the same as the championship 'ketchup and mustard" jerseys font.
The league’s 2024-25 City Edition jerseys leaked this week and the Rockets' uniform was ranked as the league's fifth-best by Mike Sykes of USA Today's For the Win.
"There’s something about these. They’re simple — yes. There’s not much to them. But you don’t need to do much if you’ve got a great logo and that H-Town logo has to be one of the best logos we’ve seen from the league’s City uniform in years."
The tag contains the "Believe it Again" verbiage, which is fitting since the Rockets' last title season was exactly 30 years ago.
