Rockets Coach Ime Udoka Reveals Plan, Role for Reed Sheppard
Heading into the 2024 NBA Draft, the Houston Rockets were cited as a team to keep an eye on with the third pick, as they made it known that they were willing to trade the pick. The Rockets were going big game hunting and were looking for a closer and established franchise player.
Furthermore, the Rockets already have a stockpile of young talent in place, after using high draft picks in each of the last three years. This has landed them Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, Amen Thompson, and Cam Whitmore.
It can be difficult to find minutes for a rookie who hasn't proven himself on the NBA level.
The Rockets ultimately used the pick on Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard, as his long-range shooting ability proved to be too good to pass on. Many have questioned whether Sheppard will be able to contribute to the Rockets as a rookie, with some even speculating whether Sheppard will spend the 2024-25 season on the Rio Grande Vipers- the Rockets' G League affiliate.
On Tuesday, Rockets coach Ime Udoka took to SportsTalk 790 to reveal his plan and role for the newly-drafted Sheppard.
"Similar to what we did with Fred at times last year, we'd like to play him on and off ball. You can do that with Reed.
He's a guy that comes off screens and pindowns or handles and makes the right decision. It's a luxury that he can do both of those things, but that's just plans for the future.
Udoka and Rockets general manager Rafael Stone added that the franchise had an offseason goal of adding more long-range shooting.
If Sheppard is able to fare remotely close to his 3-point shooting clip at Kentucky, he'll be able to earn considerable playing time rather easily.