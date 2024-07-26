Rockets Coach Ime Udoka Reveals Reed Sheppard's Most Appeasing Intangibles
The Houston Rockets drafted Reed Sheppard with their No. 3 pick of the 2024 NBA Draft. He was a prospect from Kentucky who became stunning to the Rockets due to his ability to shoot the 3-point.
However, a successful outing in the 2K25 Summer League Tournament proved that Sheppard would be more than a 3-point specialist. In a recent interview with Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network, coach Ime Udoka revealed the intangibles that make Sheppard appeasing while in Las Vegas.
"We know about the things he does really well, but to see how much of a well-rounded player and natural leader he is, he’s fit right in," Udoka said. "He processes what teams are trying to do to him. They’re throwing some different looks at him and putting different personnel on him, and he’s taking it in stride.
"He just has a really good feel. He keeps it simple. He doesn’t over dribble or get himself in trouble. He takes the shot when it’s there, makes the pass when it’s there. He’s not worried about his result, it’s about what’s best for the team."
Sheppard played significant minutes while in Las Vegas and showcased why he belonged in Udoka's rotation as a rookie next season. He averaged 20.0 points on 50.0 percent shooting from the field, 5.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.8 steals across four games.
