Rockets Coach Shares 'Crazy' Story of Landing Unique Opportunity
Prior to 2021, Sudan's national team had never competed in the Olympics.
These days, the team is one of the better ballclubs in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Sudan's only loss thus far came against Team USA, who has a star-laced team that features LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Anthony Edwards.
In spite of that, the team still has an opportunity to continue play, depending on the outcome of Saturday's match against Serbia.
Houston Rockets coach Royal Ivey is spearheading the Sudanese Bright Stars, giving him the opportunity of his lifetime, in addition to his first ever head coaching job. Ivey explained the origins of the unique opportunity that he received.
"The way I got this job was crazy. I was watching Luol [Deng] coach [South Sudan] on Instagram. I’m coaching in New York. [Then-Knicks head coach David] Fizdale gets fired. I was looking for a new opportunity and I was intrigued about helping Luol move forward. I told him I’d love to be part of the staff. You don’t have to be a part, Luol told me. I want you to run this thing.”
Deng had become President of the South Sudan Basketball Federation just two years prior to Ivey accepting the head coaching post and eyed the opportunity to lead Sudan through unchartered waters with his lifelong friend.
Ivey has already been on the coaching radar in the NBA, as he landed a head coaching interview with the Charlotte Hornets this offseason, but ultimately didn't get it. However, another strong season for the Rockets, along with an overachieving Olympics turnout for Sudan could make him one of the most sought after prospects next summer.
