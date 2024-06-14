Rockets Complete Pre-Draft Meeting With University of Houston Prospect Jamal Shead
The Houston Rockets could stay within the city in an attempt to add talent to their roster. Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported that the Rockets held a pre-draft meeting with University of Houston prospect Jamal Shead on Friday.
Shead is entering the 2024 NBA Draft as a projected second-round pick. He established himself as one of the top guards in the nation during the 2023-24 collegiate season. Shead led the Houston Cougars to a 32-5 record. However, Houston's season came to a disappointing end with a Sweet Sixteen elimination to the Duke Blue Devils.
During his final year with the Cougars, Shead averaged 13.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 2.3 steals, and 0.5 blocks. He shot 42.1 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from behind the arc. In addition to the Rockets, Shead has had several pre-draft workouts, including those with the Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs.
Since coach Kelvin Sampson took over in 2014, the University of Houston has seen a significant amount of NBA talent come through its program.
Last year, Sampson's school reached its apex during the 2023 NBA Draft, given that the University of Houston delivered a pair of first-round prospects in Jarace Walker (Pacers) and Marcus Sasser (Detroit Pistons).
In addition to Shead, Houston also held pre-draft workouts with N’Faly Dante (Oregon), Isaiah Stevens (Colorado State), and Tyler Thomas (Hofstra). The Rockets will have two picks entering the draft. Their top overall selection will come at pick No. 3, while they also hold the No. 44 pick in the second round.
