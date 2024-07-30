Rockets' Dillon Brooks Leads Canada to Victory Over Australia at 2024 Olympics
Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks has Team Canada 2-0 at the 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Brooks led the team to a 93-83 victory over Jock Landale and Team Australia Tuesday morning.
Brooks scored 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting and three rebounds in the win. He was one of four players who scored in double figures for Team Canada. The team was led by Toronto Raptors' RJ Barrett, who scored a team-best 24 points, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 16 points.
Team Canada's contest against Australia also featured a game against a pair of Brooks' teammates. Landale recorded 16 points, 12 rebounds and four assists in the loss, while Jack McVeigh added nine points on 3-of-5 shooting off the bench. The Rockets signed McVeigh as a free agent On July 25.
Over the first two games, Brooks has averaged 15.0 points on 50.0 percent shooting from the field and a sizzling 71.4 percent shooting from behind the arc.
Brooks helped Team Canada participate in the Summer Olympics during the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. They won the bronze medal after finishing in third place amid a 127-118 win over Team USA. He scored 39 points in the medal game to lead Team Canada to an overtime win in August.
During the 2023-24 season, Brooks played a significant role in the Rockets' 41-41 season, where he averaged 12.7 points on 42.8 percent shooting in 72 games.
