Rockets' Dillon Brooks Leads Team Canada To Olympics Victory Over Greece
Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks put on a show during the first Olympic Game for Team Canada, which won 86-79 over Greece on Saturday. Brooks scored 14 points on 4-of-9 shooting and five rebounds in the win. He was one of three players who scored in double figures for Team Canada.
The highlight of the game came after Brooks nailed a 3-point field goal, which featured him celebrating by blowing a kiss to Hall-of-Fame and one-time Olympic Gold Medalist Dwyane Wade. The former NBA superstar is one of several basketball broadcasters for NBC.
Toronto Raptors' RJ Barrett scored a team-best 23 points, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 21 points in the win.
Team Canada's contest against Greece also featured a game against two-time MVP and NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Milwaukee Bucks' superstar player finished with 34 points and five rebounds in the loss.
Brooks helped Team Canada participate in the Summer Olympics during the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. They won the bronze medal after finishing in third place amid a 127-118 win over Team USA. He scored 39 points in the medal game to lead Team Canada to an overtime win in August.
Brooks played a significant role in the Rockets' 41-41 season, averaging 12.7 points on 42.8 percent shooting from the field across 72 games.
