Rockets' Dillon Brooks Receives NBA All-Defensive Second Team Votes
Award season in the NBA continued on Tuesday with the release of First and Second All-Defensive Team honors for the 2023-24 season. The Houston Rockets, despite having the league's 10th-best defense, did not have one player make either team.
However, Dillon Brooks was the only player on the Rockets to receive votes for the honor. The NBA Communication revealed which players came up short in the voting, and Brooks received two votes for Second-Team All-Defensive Team honors.
The recognition Brooks receives coincides with the intense physicality the Rockets possessed throughout the season.
Houston made substantial improvements with Brooks a year after they finished as the league's second-worst defensive team, with a rating of 118.6. Houston finished the 2023-24 season ranked 10th in defense after posting a defensive rating of 112.8.
Brooks appeared in 72 games during the 2023-24 season and established himself as a solid foundational piece. He averaged 12.7 points on 42.8 percent shooting from the field.
The NBA's All-Defensive First Team honors are headlined by Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves), Herb Jones (New Orleans Pelicans), and Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs). Gobert took home Defensive Player of the Year for the fourth time in his career.
The NBA's All-Defensive Second Team honors are headlined by Alex Caruso (Chicago Bulls), Jrue Holiday (Boston Celtics), Jaden McDaniels (Minnesota Timberwolves), Jalen Suggs (Orlando Magic), and Derrick White (Boston Celtics).
