Rockets' Dillon Brooks to Continue Olympic Run vs. Jock Landale and Team Australia
Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks will continue his run during the 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Tuesday. Brooks and Team Canada will try to win their second consecutive game in a contest against Jock Landale and Team Australia. Tip-off is slated for 6:30 a.m. CT.
Team Canada is currently 1-0 during the Summer Olympics. Saturday night, Brooks helped Team Canada take an 86-79 victory over Greece and two-time MVP winner Giannis Antetokounmpo. He scored 14 points while pulling down five rebounds in the win.
Brooks helped Team Canada qualify for the Summer Olympics during the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. He led Team Canada to a bronze medal amid a 127-118 win over Team USA. He scored 39 points in the medal game to lead Team Canada to an overtime win in August.
Brooks played a significant role in the Rockets' 41-41 season, averaging 12.7 points on 42.8 percent shooting from the field across 72 games.
Toronto Raptors' RJ Barrett scored a team-best 23 points, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 21 points in the win. Antetokounmpo finished with a game-best 34 points in the loss.
Rockets' backup big man Jock Landale is coming off helping Team Australia take a 92-80 victory against Spain. Landale finished with 20 points and nine rebounds. Houston's newly required forward, Jack McVeigh, added 13 points and seven rebounds in the win.
