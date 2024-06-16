Rockets Down On Luck In Potential Trade For Cavs' Donovan Mitchell?
All-Star Donovan Mitchell could be on the move this offseason. The veteran guard is eligible to sign a long-term deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers in July. However, should he opt not to sign, the Cavaliers could begin trade talks. The Houston Rockets could become a genuine suitor. A source told Inside the Rockets that coach Ime Udoka is "fond" of Mitchell.
The Cavaliers are entering their most important offseason since Lebron James' departure in 2019. Yet, Cleveland is interested in building their roster around Mitchell, which could lead to him staying with the franchise.
According to Marc Stein, the Cavaliers have made all-star big man Jarrett Allen a non-touchable in trade talks because Mitchell wants to continue playing with him.
"One reason I’ve heard for the Cavaliers’ reported reluctance to trade Jarrett Allen despite ongoing questions about Allen’s fit in the same frontcourt alongside the emerging Evan Mobley: Donovan Mitchell is often described as an Allen fan who doesn’t want to lose him as a teammate." — per Marc Stein.
If Mitchell forced their hand, the Rockets would be in a great position to make the Cavaliers an eminent offer. Houston has several young players who could please Cleveland, and after landing the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Rockets could package the prominent selection in a possible trade.
