Rockets Draft Prospect Reed Sheppard Reveals 'Winning' Mindset
The Houston Rockets have a great chance to add to their roster during the 2024 NBA Draft. Sunday afternoon, the Rockets landed the No. 3 pick during the draft lottery, and should general manager Rafael Stone keep the selection, Houston could add to their impressive young roster.
Reed Sheppard, who is entering the draft as arguably a top-five prospect, never believed the NBA was an option when growing up. Now, the Rockets could be Sheppard's next destination amid his basketball journey that began in London, KY.
"I am good with whatever — it doesn't matter what I have to do," Sheppard said at the NBA Combine on Monday. "As long as we are winning. As long as everyone is having fun. I don't care if I have to pass the ball. I don't care if I have to shoot the ball. I don't care if I have to get water for the guys, whatever it takes for the team to win. I'll do it."
Sheppard played one season at Kentucky, averaging 12.5 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.1 rebounds across 33 games last season. The Rockets need to add players who can space the floor with their shooting, and Sheppard would be a perfect fit.
He shot 52.1 percent from behind the arc and had a dozen games of making three or more 3-point field goals. On Nov. 17, he nailed a career-best seven triples in the Wildcats' 101-67 victory over the Stonehill Skyhawks. He achieved the feat again during Kentucky's four-point win over Tennessee in March.
Sheppard credited his shooting efficiency to his hard work and, more importantly, the opportunity he had to play alongside draft prospects Rob Dillingham and Justin Edwards.
"When you have the best teammates and coaches in the world, it is easy to do," Sheppard said. "It makes you look a lot better when you are playing with better guys. They put me in positions that they knew I would be the best at. When you have good teammates who can make shots, it makes it a lot easier. It's all my teammates and coaches."
Sheppard took the helm as Kentucky's primary floor general as a point guard. However, he possesses the intangibles to thrive off-ball, making him a prominent prospect to pair alongside Jalen Green and Alperen Şengün.
Houston finished the 2023-24 season as a subpar 3-point shooting team. They shot 35.2 percent from behind the arc, finishing the season ranked 23rd. Although Stone says he "likes" his roster in April, improving Houston's 3-point shooting should be his top objective when re-tooling the team for next season.
Sheppard's top priority entering the NBA is to stay true to his skill set while helping his team win. The Kentucky prospect posted a 42-inch vertical jump at the NBA combine in Chicago, which would make him a quintessential fit when it comes to the possibility of joining an athletic team in Houston.
"I am going to do whatever it takes to win," Sheppard said. "As long as I am happy. The team is happy, and we are winning games; that's all that matters."
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.