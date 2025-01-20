Rockets Drop Game Against Pistons Despite Strong Defensive Showing
The Houston Rockets returned back home on Monday night to face the Detroit Pistons at the Toyota Center. The former top two picks from the 2021 NBA draft, Jalen Green and Cade Cunningham, looked to face off once again.
The Pistons started off hot to begin the game, finding easy buckets around the rim while also draining multiple threes to creat an early lead. Detroit's star guard Cunningham put on an all-around show in the first quarter, leading it to a 40-29 lead over Houston early.
The Rockets came firing back however, as they starting racking up steals and getting quick fastbreak buckets. Star guard Green started getting into the swing of things in the second, hitting tough mid-range jumpers and attacking the rim at will.
Houston was able to tie the game at the half 57-57.
The seesaw game continued as Detroit came out the half handling business in the third. Cunningham continued to put his stamp on the game, draining multiple threes in the third quarter to help lead the Pistons to a double-digit lead at the end of the quarter.
The Rockets tried to play comeback in the fourth, but were struggling to find any offense in crunch time. Despite racking up 18 steals, they still found themselves in a hole as they had no answer for Cunningham's hot night.
Detroit defeated Houston 107-96.
The Rockets were out rebounded in this one, as Pistons' center Jalen Duren put on clinic, grabbing 14 boards. Cunningham ended the game with 32 points, helping lead Detroit to victory.
Veteran guard Fred VanVleet led Houston in the scoring department on Monday with 20 points on 7-of-15 shooting. He also had an exceptional game on the defensive end, racking up six steals.
Forward Tari Eason also had a great performance in the loss as he was able to come away with five steals and forced the Pistons into many tough shots.
The Rockets now drop to 28-14 on the season, but still hold control of the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. They will now tunr their attention to the 35-6 Cleveland Cavaliers, who they will play at the Toyota Center on Wednesday.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.