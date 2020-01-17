The Rockets are likely to hunt for upgrades on their roster before the trade deadline on Feb. 6, but one potential acquisition is now reportedly off the table.

Houston's pursuit of Timberwolves forward Robert Covington has ended, according to The Athletic's Kelly Iko. The 6'7" swingman is currently in his second season with the Timberwolves, and for now, his next stop won't be in Houston.

"Robert Covington, for example, was a name that has been linked with Houston for some time now, and Houston has shown previous interest," Iko wrote on Friday. "But that interest has since cooled and Houston isn’t currently a bidder for his services, according to an executive with knowledge of the Rockets’ thinking."

Covington's positional versatility and manageable salary (just $12 million in 2020-21 and 2021-22) made him an appealing candidate for Rockets general manager Daryl Morey. Covington can guard both wings and bigger forwards, and he's shot a combined 36.9% from beyond the arc in the last three seasons.

Morey will continue to shop for frontcourt options in the coming weeks, though he may to target players with a lower price tag. Who could Houston potentially land? Pistons forward Markieff Morris has been a popular candidate, currently making 39.6% of threes in 2019-20. The Rockets could also target Suns forward Dario Saric, who has his four-year rookie contract expire after 2019-20.

The Rockets don't have significant financial flexibility on the trade market unless they opt to trade one of their key pieces. Eric Gordon can not be traded before the February deadline after signing a three-year contract extension with Houston before the season. Gordon will be eligible to be traded in June.

Houston made a major splash in the trade market in July when they traded Chris Paul and a collection of draft picks for Russell Westbrook. The Rockets did not make any significant deals in the lead-up to the 2019 trade deadline.