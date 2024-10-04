Rockets Face Key Question Heading into 2024-25 Season
Before a team can compete, they have to learn how to win. Oftentimes, teams tend to lose a great deal during this learning phase.
Especially when a team is loaded with young players, selected at the top of their respective draft classes. Case in point, the Houston Rockets, who were rebuilding for nearly half a decade.
But it wasn't just a rebuild. The Rockets had an absolute teardown, stripping off every asset that held any semblance of value.
That was then and this is now.
These days, the expectations are considerably high for the Rockets franchise. Owner Tilman Fertitta stated that the team should be the deepest ballclub in the entire association.
And the players echoed those sentiments during Media Day, as the collective mindset was that the postseason is the goal.
But Steven Luong of SportsNet raises an important question about the Rockets:can they take the next step?
Luong continued, adding context.
"With the addition of Fred VanVleet last season and the emergence of Alperen Sengun as a legitimate budding star, the Rockets enjoyed a fun 41-41 season that saw them just on the outside looking in for the play-in tournament.
Now, it’s time for them to take that next step and get a taste of what meaningful basketball looks like."
The Rockets' division, the Southwest Division, will be a bloodbath, as the Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs, New Orleans Pelicans, and Memphis Grizzlies will all be better in 2024-25.
Which will be a great test for a franchise seeking to take the next step and return to postseason contention.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.