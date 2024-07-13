Rockets Face Questions for Adding Key Player to Summer League Roster
Heading into the 2023 NBA Draft, the Houston Rockets appeared torn and divided. The franchise held the fourth pick in the draft and were reportedly enamored with both Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore.
Both prospects were viewed as long-term projects, as Thompson played in the Overtime Elite, with considerably less competition, while Whitmore was very young and raw. It was known that Whitmore could score, but he had ways to go as a defender, and even more so as a passer.
The Rockets were ultimately able to draft both, with the fourth and 20th picks and saw instant signs of their talent in the Summer League. Thompson played just one game, but outplayed Scoot Henderson in that game, posting a stat line of 16 points, five assists, four rebounds, four blocks, and three steals, before getting pulled due to injury.
As for Whitmore, ultimately nabbed Summer League MVP, posting averages of 19.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.5 steals through six games, while shooting 44.7 percent from the field.
Whitmore crossed the 20-point mark on three separate occasions, including a 26-point performance that was a Summer League high in 2023. Whitmore's rookie season saw him him start out in the G League, until he was able to prove that he was too good for that level of competition, as he averaged 26.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 47.5 percent from the field, 38.9 percent from deep, and 62.4 percent true shooting.
Whitmore decided to give the 2024 Summer League another go, drawing questions from Dime Magazine's Bill DiFilippo, who cited him as too good for the Summer League.
"Whitmore going is strange because he fell in the 2023 NBA Draft in part because of concerning medicals revolving around knee issues, so you’d think they’d want to limit how much he’s playing. But regardless, Whitmore had a nice rookie year for the Rockets, as he averaged 12.3 points and 3.8 rebounds in only 18.7 minutes of work. He’s primed for a big second year, and I’d be shocked if he doesn’t show that in Las Vegas."
Whitmore will surely not be in uniform for the entirety of the Rockets' Summer League schedule, much like Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason did in last year's Summer League. Regardless of how ever many games he plays, Whitmore will surely light the league on fire for as long as he's out there.
