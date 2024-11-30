Rockets Forward Reportedly Available For Trade Along With Multiple Players Around the NBA
Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate has not seen much time on the floor this season. Despite the Rockets getting off to a 14-6 start, the forward has been a reserve this season, averaging just 4.9 minutes in just eight games.
Tate had been a consistent starter for Houston in his first two NBA seasons. His sophomore season saw a career peak, averaging 11.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists. From there, it's been a steady decline in minutes and production.
Tate is 29 years old despite playing his fifth NBA season. He signed a three-year, $20.6 million contract with the Rockets in 2022, and is set to hit unrestricted free agency in 2025.
It looks like Tate may be on the move from Houston before his contract expires. According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, a few teams have been looking at Tate's trade availability. The Rockets would prefer to get multiple second-round picks in return for him.
The report comes days before multiple NBA teams have given asking prices for players. According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Chicago Bulls are open to trading guard Lonzo Ball and center Nikola Vucevic, whose asking price starts at two second-round picks. Evan Sidery of Forbes also reported that the Brooklyn Nets have lowered its asking price for Dorian Finney-Smith to a first-round pick.
These reports suggest that the Rockets are joining in on the NBA's shopping spree. Houston has not been named as a team interested in the players mentioned, but multiple contending franchises are monitoring the market.
