Rockets General Manager Rafael Stone Believes 2024 Draft Showcases 'Worldwide League'
For the second time in two years, the Houston Rockets have obtained the No. 3 pick following the draft lottery results. Houston could move on from the selection. But should the franchise keep its pick, the Rockets will be adding another prominent prospect to their impressive young core.
The 2024 NBA Draft is shaping up to be a heavy class dominated by overseas talent, which is the reason why general manager Rafael Stone believes the top of the draft is "strong."
"One of the cool things about our game is it has truly become a worldwide league," Stone said. "I think it has made evaluating talent more difficult. This year, there are going to be guys coming from different backgrounds, but that doesn't mean the players are less talented."
When the league revealed the ping-pong balls in Chicago, Stone was in Paris getting a head start on his recruitment. This year's draft will not have a generational talent like Victor Wembanyama, but several prospects from France Stone could add to Houston's young roster.
The projected top pick is Alex Sarr, followed by Zacharie Risacher, who is entering the draft as the second-best overall prospect. The Rockets could be out of the running if both players are taken off the board by the time they draft at No. 3. However, all it takes is one shake-up for the Rockets to walk away with one of the top prospects in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Nikola Topić, a Serbian point guard, is another top-five prospect from overseas who showcases the impact of Stone's belief.
The Rockets, despite finishing with a 41-41 record, entered the lottery with the best chance of landing the No. 9 selection (50.7 percent), which was awarded to the Memphis Grizzlies. Houston was able to land the No. 3 pick due to the trade that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in 2021.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.