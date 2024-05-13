Rockets General Manager Rafael Stone Believes Top of 2024 Draft is 'Strong'
The Houston Rockets have entered the offseason as significant winners, which began in Chicago Sunday afternoon. At the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery, the Rockets received the No. 3 overall selection.
The Rockets entered the lottery with the best chance of landing the No. 9 selection (50.7 percent), which was awarded to the Memphis Grizzlies. Houston was able to land the pick due to the trade that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in 2021.
Although there isn't a prospect touted as a generational talent like Victor Wembanyama last year, general manager Rafael Stone believes the 2024 Draft will give the Rockets several prominent prospects to choose from — should they keep their pick.
"I think the top of this draft is strong," Stone said Sunday afternoon. "I think last year’s draft was a different draft than we’ve seen in a while just because there was so much attention focused on just one guy [Wembanyama], and that wasn’t the case in the two drafts before it, and I don’t think it’ll be the case this year."
The Rockets have had four consecutive years of missing out on the top overall selection. However, Stone and his staff have still put together a promising roster.
After missing out on Wembanyama, the Rockets landed the No. 4 pick used to draft Amen Thompson. The selection came a year after Houston received the third pick when they took Jabari Smith Jr. during the 2022 NBA Draft.
The Rockets' highest pick came during the 2021 NBA Draft lottery. The team received the No. 2 pick and drafted Jalen Green.
The 2002 Draft lottery marked the final time the Rockets held the top overall selection, used to draft future Hall of Famer Yao Ming.
