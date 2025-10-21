Rockets Get Promising Ranking in Bleacher Report's NBA Power Rankings
NBA power rankings are starting to roll in before opening night, which tips off today at 6:30 p.m. CT. The Houston Rockets will visit the Oklahoma City Thunder for the first of 1,230 regular-season games throughout the year.
The Rockets, in particular, might be the team to best rival the Thunder after a massive offseason that saw them acquire a plethora of veterans. Their crown jewel, Kevin Durant, is surrounded by a young core that just went 52-30 in the previous season.
Houston's defense is now complemented by one of the greatest scorers in league history. The team has lofty expectations, reflected in Bleacher Report's NBA power rankings from Andy Bailey. The list had the Rockets slotted at No. 3, behind the Thunder (No. 1) and the Denver Nuggets (No. 2).
"However, this preseason proved the Rockets are more than ready to contend without their veteran point guard," Bailey wrote. "And as callous as it may sound, the on-the-job training Reed Sheppard and Amen Thompson are about to get could make Houston better in the long run...
Both look ready for prime time. And adding them to lineups with two established stars—Kevin Durant and Alperen Şengün—will have the Rockets dominating most opponents this regular season."
The Rockets have a great supporting cast for Durant in the form of Sengun, Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr. and more. In fact, Houston will be leaning into its frontcourt tonight against Oklahoma City, starting Thompson, who is 6-foot-7, along with Durant, Smith, Sengun and Adams, who are all 6-foot-11.
This stems from Fred VanVleet tearing his ACL prior to training camp. Houston has a major hole in its backcourt, a group that is already thin. This has forced the Rockets to start Thompson at the one with Sheppard coming off the bench. The second-year guard will not go from a reserve to a starter, which would have been an immense jump.
The tallest starting five in league history has its benefits and upside. The Rockets can clog the paint while guarding opponents and hold their elite defense with the heights and wingspans of their players.
However, it also has risks. There is still a noticeable lack of three-point shooting, something that plagued Houston's offense last season. Durant and Smith are the only players who can consistently knock down deep shots.
It's only the first of 82 games, so there is time for the Rockets to make adjustments or even trades later on. While other outlets aren't as high on Houston, the team's potential cannot be denied.