Rockets Give New Contract to G-League All-Star Forward
Jermaine Samuels Jr. had a productive 2023 Summer League campaign, averaging 11.3 points, five rebounds, and 3.3 assists, while becoming one of the Rockets' best role players. Many questioned whether Samuels would be able to put that together for an entire season, as the level of competition in the Summer League isn't all that great.
Samuels joined the Rio Grande Vipers in 2023-24 and morphed into a superstar, posting averages of 19.6 points, eight rebounds, and 4.2 assists, finishing second on the team in both scoring and assists.
Which is a rare feat for a big man.
Samuels made his first All-Star team with the Vipers and cited his college days at Villanova as a big reason for his elevated level of play.
"It was great, I felt honored," Samuels told Inside the Rockets. "I had a chance to perform and show out through the season. I am an older guy coming from an experienced college program at Villanova. (The Rockets) also had some expectations of me. There was no need to have a conversation — other than to keep doing what I was doing."
On Monday, the Rockets agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with Samuels, clearing the way for him to return to the Rockets' Summer League roster. Samuels is sure to be joined by Nate Hinton, his Vipers teammate and Reed Sheppard, who was just selected third overall by the Rockets franchise in last week's 2024 NBA Draft.
