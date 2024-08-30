Rockets Guard Jalen Green Shows Improved Skills in Open Run
We have seen plenty of Jalen Green footage this offseason. He has organized basketball camps for kids and player-only mini-camps. Friday afternoon, we saw Green on the court against some of the best players in the NBA.
During this open run, Green flashed improved handles and his usual quick first step. He made several good moves, including some nice step-backs against former MVP and four-time Olympian Kevin Durant.
Green's improved ball handling is the biggest takeaway from this footage. He has improved each season as a ball handler and secondary mover. Green's ability to handle the ball against pressure will help him become a better overall scorer. Also, having a legitimate counter-move will keep defenses on their toes.
Even if the players aren't going full speed, it is always beneficial for any player, especially young players, to be able to go against living legends like Durant. It isn't always about the on-court performance but what you don't see in these short videos.
What you don't see is interaction between players. You don't see young players like Jalen Green being able to pick the brains of living legends like Durant. Green also watches Durant prepare and warm up before going on the court.
Even going up against other up-and-coming stars like Chet Holmgren, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley can be beneficial. Green will be facing off against players like Holmgren and Mobley, possibly for the next decade, so any time on the court with them learning their moves is good.
We are inching closer and closer to the start of training camp in October and the start of a new season. One thing is for sure: Jalen Green has shown that he is willing to work during the off-season as he tries to take his game to the next level in the 2024-25 season.
