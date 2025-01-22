Rockets' Halfway Mark Report Card Has High Marks
One of the season's biggest surprises in the NBA this season is the huge jump in performance quality from the Houston Rockets, who just missed out on a play-in berth last season. The Rockets are a good team, and that's no longer a surprise. Houston sits at the Western Conference's second seed and at the top of the Southwest Division. Several players contributed to the team's efforts this season as the Rockets play through their best season in years.
While there's much for Houston to feel good about at the season's halfway point, the team will look back at the first half to try to recreate what went well.
One of the parts of Houston's season that has gone well is Jalen Green. The athletic guard improved his consistency on offense this season, finding efficient ways to create shots at the rim or opportunities for his teammates. When he can get to the basket to finish or draw fouls, he opens up the rest of his game by finding success from beyond the arc. Green isn't immune to poor shooting nights despite his improvement. But he seems ready to take the top scorer position for a team with playoff hopes. Green's season so far is likely around a B+ or A- average in the first half.
Alperen Sengun is a difficult player to grade. Many of his most developed skills are still integral to Houston's success. However, some of his talents haven't fully translated consistently, raising some concerns. His ability to operate in the pick-and-roll, whether he goes all the way to the basket or stops at the high post, is still at an elite level. Sengun's passing and playmaking create several opportunities for the Rockets each game. He's also showing signs of playing outstanding defense as well. Sengun's efficiency has taken a dip this season. He isn't finishing at the rim as consistently as in prior seasons, and he's taking more shots further away from the basket. He's capable of high production with the same shot diet, but he'll need to finish at the rim consistently to make up for a number of missed floaters and jump shots to clean his shooting percentages. Sengun's season makes for a B average.
Fred VanVleet remained a steadying force for the Rockets this year. He takes care of the ball and helps organize the offense for his young star players. However, he's had difficulties shooting ill-advised three-point shots and mid-range, especially when he isn't particularly hot from the floor on a given night. VanVleet's total contributions equal out to a B- as well.
Dillon Brooks is one of just two players with a solid A on the team. His defense is still an elite asset, and he's had several high-scoring and efficient games. He is more empowered to take tough shots, and he's having success making those shots as well.
Amen Thompson shares Brooks' A grade for similar reasons. Thompson's defense is elite. His focus on that end to start the season earned an opportunity to show off another part of his game on the other side of the court. Offensively, Thompson is the ideal release valve for offensive sets. He lives in the dunker spot and pays off passes with quick dunks at the rim. His star is rising in the NBA as he and his brother Ausar garner more attention.
The bench has contributed all season long with several players who were in and out of the lineup this season. Steven Adams, Cam Whitmore, Tari Eason, Jabari Smith Jr., and Reed Sheppard are all core reserve unit players who have missed time this season whether to injury or the G League. Jeff Green, Aaron Holiday, Jock Landale, and Jae'Sean Tate stepped in and have some productive minutes from off the bench. The bench squad receives a B+ for their efforts.
Houston deserves an A- for its season overall. The team took a huge jump this year, which can't be overlooked. There are things for the Rockets to improve before they can consider themselves true title contenders, but there's little to complain about for a team with its best record at this point in several seasons.
