Rockets Have Returned to Defensive Identity Since Losing Streak
When the Houston Rockets lost to the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 8, it marked the Rockets' sixth-straight loss. It was the team's longest losing streak since Ime Udoka took over the team, and it saw the Rockets go from the No. 2 seed to the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference.
The Rockets, known for their tough play on the defensive end, struggled to get stops as they gave up over 110 points in five of the six losses. During the losing streak, Udoka spoke about the team getting back to its strengths, including playing lock down defense.
During the losing streak, the Rockets gave up 116 points a game, and teams shot 48.9% from the field. Even though the Rockets' offense has improved since the start of 2025, they are still a team that relies on their defense.
The Rockets were able to snap that six-game losing streak with a win over the Toronto Raptors on Feb. 9 holding the Raptors to 87 points in a low scoring affair. Since that win over the Raptors, Houston has gotten back to their lock-down defense.
In the seven games since their six-game losing streak, the Rockets have held opponents to 106.4 points per game and 42% shooting. The Rockets are 5-2 in that time frame, including a hard-fought 100-97 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. They held the Bucks to 40% shooting, which was their second-worst shooting performance of the season.
The Rockets have recently gotten back Jabari Smith, who had been out since Jan. 2, and that has made a difference for the defense. Smith doesn't put up gaudy shot block numbers or steals but provides the Rockets with a versatile 6-foot-10 forward who can also slide over to center.
Another reason for the turnaround has been Amen Thompson's return to being one of the best defenders in the NBA. For most of the season, Thompson has been an elite defender who can guard anyone from point guard to center. Like most of the Rockets, Thompson was running on empty before the All-Star break and has gotten back to his elite status on defense since returning from the All-Star game.
Smith is one of the Rockets best help defenders and has given Udoka options on defense that the team was missing with Smith's absence. The entire Rockets team from coaches to the players realize the team will only go as far as the defense takes them.
Even with improved offense, the Rockets must be a top five defense for the rest of the season if they want to stay in a top four seed. The Rockets are back in action Saturday as they host the Sacramento Kings.
