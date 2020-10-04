The Rockets' coaching search enters its fourth week on Sunday following Mike D'Antoni's departure, and there are no shortage of candidates under consideration by Daryl Morey and Co.

There are plenty of marquee names on the market for Houston as they look to replace D'Antoni. Former NBA head coaches Kenny Atkinson and Jeff Van Gundy are potential candidates to fill Houston's coaching vacancy, as is current Clippers assistant and former Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue. And it appears as though Houston is also considering an in-house candidate.

The Rockets are interested in interviewing director of player development John Lucas, according to the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen. Lucas has been a fixture in the NBA for over four decades, playing 14 seasons before beginning his coaching career in 1992. The former No. 1 overall pick has been Houston's development coach since 2016.

Lucas hasn't led an NBA team since a brief stint with the Cavaliers from 2001-03, but he could be an intriguing choice given his place in the Rockets' organization. Lucas has been a vital part of the Rockets since 2016, forming a deep bond with James Harden and the rest of Houston's roster. His knowledge of Houston's personnel and personalties could be critical as the Rockets look to reach the Finals in the ninth year of the Harden era.

Lucas is one of five current assistants in the running for Houston's vacancy. Lucas and Lue are joined by current Clippers assistant Sam Cassell, as well as Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld Jr. and Mavericks assistant Stephen Silas.