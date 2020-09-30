SI.com
Report: Rockets Receive Permission to Interview Stephen Silas, Wes Unseld Jr.

Michael Shapiro

The Rockets have received permission to interview Mavericks' assistant Stephen Silas and Denver assistant Wes Unseld Jr. for their head coaching vacancy, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

Silas and Unseld are the latest reported candidates for Houston's head coaching vacancy. The Rockets are expected to begin interviewing candidates this week, per the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen. 

Silas began his NBA career as a scout with the Hornets in 1999. He's been an assistant coach with the Mavericks since 2018 after nearly a decade in Charlotte. Silas played four years at Brown from 1992-96, and he is the son of former NBA head coach Paul Silas. 

Unseld also brings a relative wealth of experience. He's been an NBA assistant since 2005, spending the last five years as an assistant coach in Denver. And like Silas, Unseld's NBA roots extend past his coaching career. His dad, Wes Unseld, was the NBA's MVP in 1969. Unseld was also named Finals MVP with the Bullets in 1978, and he retired in 1981 as a five-time All-Star.

Silas and Unseld are far from Houston's lone candidates in its coaching search. The Rockets have interest in Clippers assistants Tyronn Lue and Sam Cassell, as well as former NBA head coaches Jeff Van Gundy and Kenny Atkinson, per Feigen. The Rockets could also be interested in Doc Rivers after his departure from the Clippers, though it's unclear whether the veteran head coach will interview with the organization. 

Houston posted a 217–101 record in the last four seasons under former head coach Mike D'Antoni. They reached the second round of the playoffs in each of the last three years, but the Rockets will enter 2020-21 still seeking the franchise's first Finals appearance since 1995.

