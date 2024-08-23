Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. Mentioned as Player Who Will Leap to Stardom This Year
Jabari Smith Jr. has had a bumpy first two seasons in the league. His rookie season was far from stellar, by his own admittance.
However, he took the court in the Summer League in 2023 and was the best player on the floor every time he took the court. his second season was significantly better than his debut campaign, but even that wasn't a masterpiece.
By now, it's known that Smith is capable of being a moderately decent long-range shooter, in addition to being a serviceable defender, Smith played some small-ball center after Alperen Sengun went down with an injury and he was absolutely lethal in that role.
This season will be a big one for Smith, for several reasons. For starters, he becomes eligible for an extension after this season.
Furthermore, the Rockets' hopes of ascending to one of the premier teams in the Western Conference will be thwarted if he doesn't continue to progress.
The third-year forward was selected as one of seven players who will take a leap to stardom in 2024-25, as Michael Saenz of Sir Charles in Charge explained.
"As he prepares for his third season in the NBA, Jabari Smith Jr. is a player to watch as one who could be in a position to make the jump to stardom. Somewhat of a forgotten difference-maker alongside Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun, Smith will have the opportunity to make his mark this year.
Smith got better and better as the season went on this past season, and could be ready to make an even bigger leap in his development this season.
Even though Smith hasn't made the huge jump in his development yet, that doesn't mean it isn't coming.
Smith is immensely talented and has great size for the modern NBA. He could be ready to make the jump to stardom this season."
This offseason has been a big one for the former top-three draft pick, as he joined Team USA's Select Team, alongside teammate Amen Thompson. He also has the benefit of knowing his role under Ime Udoka, in addition to Udoka's expectations of him.
The Rockets would surely love to see Smith take a leap to stardom this season.
