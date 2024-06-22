Rockets' Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun Tied For MVP Betting Odds For 2024-25 Season
Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun have established themselves as foundational cornerstones for the Houston Rockets. They solidified their position during the 2023-24 season, as Green and Sengun led the franchise to 41 wins — their most since James Harden's jettison in 2021.
The Rockets will build upon their success during the 2024-25 season, which could result in Green and Sengun emerging to MVP status. DraftKings recently revealed its odds for MVP next season. Both Green and Sengun have a +70000 odds to take home the prestigious award, respectively.
Şengün played near an All-Star level during the first half of the season, averaging 21.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists. However, Şengün's season came to a heartbreaking end due to an ankle injury, which led to Green elevating his play to MVP status.
Green averaged 24.2 points on 45.3 percent shooting from the field. The Rockets posted a league-best 13-2 record in March, which included an 11-game winning streak due to Green's play.
"One of the guys I've worked with for a long time had a saying, 'Somebody gotta score,'" general manager Rafael Stone said. "Obviously, the more shots you are going to get, the more you are going to score. In that sense, Jalen benefited. Fundamentally, great players can play with great players. We are a team. I think it is a great one for having all of these guys, who every year, get better and better."
