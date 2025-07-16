Rockets' Kevin Durant Leads NBA in Jersey Sales
The trade that saw Kevin Durant leave the Phoenix Suns for the Houston Rockets is already paying dividends, before Durant has even stepped foot on the court for the 2025-26 season. That's because Durant is the league's leading jersey seller since the trade became official.
According to Michael Shapiro of Chron.com, Fanatics' list of the top-five jersey-sellers is below:
1. Kevin Durant: Houston Rockets
2. Stephen Curry: Golden State Warriors
3. Cooper Flagg: Dallas Mavericks
4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Oklahoma City Thunder
5. Luka Doncic: Los Angeles Lakers
Durant will be donning number seven in Houston, much like he did during his stints with the aforementioned Suns and Brooklyn Nets.
He finished the 2024-25 season ranked 13th in jersey sales, while the Rockets didn't have anyone in the top 15. In addition, the Rockets finished outside of the top 10 in team-wide jersey sales. Durant has also been among the league's leading shoe sellers, as his KD 17 signature sneakers ranked 8th in 2024-25.
The last Rockets player to crack the top-15 in jersey sales was Russell Westbrook in the 2019-20 season.
Prior to Westbrook, James Harden consistently was among the league’s leading jersey-sellers, ranking sixth in 2018-19, ninth in 2017-18, 10th in 2016-17, and 10th in 2013-14.
Yao Ming was also quite popular in the 2000s, as he ranked 17th in 2002-03 and 15th in 2004-05.
The same can be said for Tracy McGrady, who ranked second in 2004-05, seventh in 2005-06, 11th in 2006-07, and 13th in 2007-08. Since 2000, McGrady has had the highest top-10 finish among all Rockets players.