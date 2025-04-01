Rockets’ Lack of Shooting Slows Down Offensive Attack
The Houston Rockets are in a stretch that includes several postseason teams in the Western Conference. Their most recent outing came in a defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers in California. The Rockets kept the game close throughout and had several chances to tie or take the lead in the fourth quarter. However, led by the creative passing of Luka Doncic, the Lakers created several open looks from deep and converted on some difficult threes as well.
The Rockets couldn't overcome timely threes from Gabe Vincent and Dorian Finney-Smith. The bench pair scored six 3-pointers and 20 total points each.
While the Lakers outshot the Rockets from beyond the arc, there's no illusion that they shot well from deep. Los Angeles converted on just over 34 percent of their threes, a number that's closer to Houston's season average. The Lakers got little 3-point production from their starting lineup. Only LeBron James hit more than one in the game.
Houston's issue wasn't that they allowed Los Angeles to have a quality shooting night. The Rockets shot so poorly from deep that it limited their openings for other offensive opportunities. Houston made just over 30 percent from 3-point land.
Dillon Brooks and Jabari Smith Jr. were the only Rockets to hit more than one three-pointer against the Lakers. The pair hit three deep shots each, but they had varying efficiency. Smith Jr. made three of his six opportunities from beyond the arc, while Brooks needed nine 3-point attempts to make his total.
The rest of the team scored on just four of their 16 attempts from beyond the arc. Tari Eason and Amen Thompson had limited opportunities from deep, scoring 1-for-3 and 1-for-2 on 3-pointers, respectively.
Jalen Green and Fred VanVleet contributed little to the offensive attack and often detracted from Houston's efforts.
VanVleet made just one of his seven attempts from deep range and scored on only two of his 14 attempts from the field. Green made four of his 13 attempts and failed to reach double-digit scoring for the ninth time this season.
Both players contributed to the team outside of their shooting. Green continued his improved playmaking by finishing with five assists along with nine rebounds. VanVleet finished with a team-leading nine assists to just one turnover. These contributions showed that VanVleet and Green were still engaged in the game despite their poor shooting nights.
However, every postseason team needs dynamic perimeter scoring before they are considered contenders. Green must have better scoring games during the postseason. VanVleet must also score more efficiently in the 3-point range. Houston depends on these two guards to create for their teammates and themselves. The Rockets' offense looks limited when neither player contributes much to the scoring effort.
The Rockets may not be able to manufacture better shooting in time for the playoffs, but some of its best shooters have to be able to make shots. They'll be going against teams who make their living from beyond the arc, and Houston may struggle to keep up with their opponents' firepower.