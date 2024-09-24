Rockets' Lack of Veteran Leadership Cited as Cause for Concern
The Houston Rockets have one of the league's more exciting young teams. The franchise, which was once bereft of young talent, is now loaded with prime prospects that were all drafted within the last three years.
Unlike times past, the franchise now lacks veteran leadership, in spite of their attempts to add more seasoned players, such as Jeff Green, Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, and Aaron Holiday. Could this be a thorn in their side?
Perhaps. Depending on who you ask.
According to Fadeaway World's Fran Leiva, the answer is yes. Leiva compiled a team by team breakdown ahead of the 2024-25 season and predicted the Rockets' youth to be the cause of growing pains this season.
"Despite their young talent, the Rockets lack consistent veteran leadership and could struggle with growing pains. Although Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks provide much-needed experience, Houston is still figuring out how to make all the pieces fit. The team also needs to address its shooting consistency, as they ranked 23rd in the league last season in three-point percentage. While Whitmore and Sheppard could help in this area, it’s unclear how quickly they’ll be able to contribute at a high level."
While this seems valid, it's important to note last season's significance for such a young ball club. For the first time in much of their young careers, several of the Rockets' top prospects had the opportunity to play in high stakes games, while playing for a coach who held them accountable.
In other words, the training wheels were off. Players were benched for bone-headed mistakes and/or effortless play on both ends of the court.
The importance of that can't be overlooked. But ultimately, the Rockets will have to silence the skeptics on the court.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.