Rockets Legend Hakeem Olajuwon to be Featured in Upcoming Biography
Fans of the Houston Rockets will get a chance to learn more about the greatest player of their franchise. The Ringer's Mirin Fader is releasing her latest biography, which will highlight the life and career of Hakeem Olajuwon.
The book will be called Dream: The Life and Legacy of Hakeem Olajuwon and will be released in October.
Olajuwon established himself as the greatest player in franchise history after the Rockets made him the No. 1 pick in the 1984 NBA Draft. Olajuwon went on to play 17 seasons for Houston, becoming a two-time NBA champion and two-time Finals MVP winner.
Olajuwon's first NBA championship came during the 1993-94 season, where he led the team to a 58-24 regular season record while averaging 27.3 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.7 blocks, and 3.6 assists across 80 games. His play during the 93-94 season is regarded as one of the greatest in league history, when he also took home regular-season MVP honors and his second consecutive Defensive Player of the Year award.
Olajuwon became a 12-time All-Star and recorded an all-time league record for the most blocked shots in history with 3,830 rejections. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008 and is considered to be one of the best big men of all time.
Fader's biography on Olajuwon will mark her second career project. Her first came in 2021 with the release of Giannis: The Improbable Rise of an NBA MVP.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.