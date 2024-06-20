Rockets legend John Lucas To Host Annual Golf Classic: 'Family Is My Mission In Life'
Houston Rockets legend John Lucas will host his annual golf classic on Monday. Lucas' event raises money to fund healthy living programs focused on mental health, substance abuse prevention and youth basketball.
"I got a great gift when I was young, the gift of basketball," John Lucas said in a statement. "I have never forgotten to use this gift to give back and teach. Basketball and recovery are the foundations of my family business. Helping others develop and use these gifts to create pathways for education, careers and family is my mission in life."
Lucas' golf tournament will take place at Memorial Park Golf Course. Several prominent guests will join the Rockets legend, headlined by two-time champion and Hall of Fame coach Rudy Tomjanovich.
Other figures who will be in attendance are Nick Van Exel, George Gervin, Mario Elie, Ricky Pierce, Mike James, D.J. Augustin, Allen Leavell, David Culley, Calvin Murphy, T.J. Ford, Vernon Maxwell, Purvis Short, Spencer Arrighetti, Geoff Blum, Todd Kalas, Bill Worrell, Lionel Hollins, Ryan Hollins, Major Jones, Vince Young, Michael Crabtree and Ric Bucher.
Reigning AP Coach of the Year winner Kelvin Sampson will also join Lucas for his golf event. Sampson is coming off one of his best seasons as coach of the University of Houston. The Houston Cougars went 32-5 during the 2023-24 college season while capturing a Big 12 regular-season title. However, Houston's season came to an end in a Sweet 16 defeat to Duke.
