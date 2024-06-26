Rockets Miss Out on Mikal Bridges, But May Have Bigger Targets on Radar
For the past several months, the Houston Rockets have been linked to Mikal Bridges of the Brooklyn Nets. Even dating back to the recent trade deadline, there were reports that the Rockets aggressively went after the veteran wing, dangling pieces like the Nets' own 2024 first-round pick -- which ended up being No. 3 overall -- and Jalen Green.
But the night before the 2024 NBA Draft, the idea of Bridges to Houston officially came to an end. In a blockbuster deal with the New York Knicks, Bridges will be joining his former Villanova teammates with the Nets' in-state rivals.
That doesn't mean the Rockets won't make a larger move. In fact, Houston made a trade of its own on Tuesday night, swapping draft capital with the Nets to potentially make a big splash trade in the near future.
So who could be on the radar for the Rockets?
It's clear that Houston is in favor of adding a significant piece this summer, really pushing this team into the playoff conversation. Kevin Durant is firmly on the radar. Paul George could make some sense. Jimmy Butler could finally become a Rocket after being a target several years back.
With the draft capital and young talent that Houston has, there's no questions the Rockets could make nearly any trade happen. It's all about finding a star that's available and fits what the team is trying to do.
