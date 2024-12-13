Rockets' NBA Cup Win Over Warriors Furthers Playoff Case
The Houston Rockets pulled off a stunning 91-90 win over the Golden State Warriors last night, advancing to the NBA Cup semifinals in Las Vegas. This marked Houston's first win over Golden State since 2020.
The defense was the highlight of this game, most obviously represented in the score. The Rockets, who have one of the best defenses in the NBA, combined for an incredible ten steals and five blocks, forcing 15 turnovers on the Warriors.
Alperen Sengun led the way on offense with 26 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists. Clutch free throws, along with a Fred VanVleet jumper late in the game, kept Houston alive and the patented defense sealed the win.
This win was not only monumental for Rockets fans but also for their playoff hopes. It adds to Houston's case as a playoff team, with another significant part of the team's resume being a 119-116 win over the No. 1 seeded Oklahoma City Thunder on Dec. 1.
The Rockets are set to rematch the Thunder in the semifinals on Saturday, but this win cements them as a firm playoff team in the Western Conference. Houston took a big leap last season, going 41-41 and posting a league-best 19-win increase from the season prior. Now, head coach Ime Udoka has this group taking another big leap with the same core.
At 17-8, Houston is the second seed in the conference, just 2.5 games back from Oklahoma City. The Rockets have the resume and have shown they are one of the toughest and most fun teams in the league, led by the core of Sengun, VanVleet, Jalen Green, and others.
