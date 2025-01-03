Rockets Need Entire Group of Young Players to Succeed
The Houston Rockets are in a rare situation when measured up to other comparable teams in NBA history. They have a young team, but are also ready to compete at a high level. While most young teams struggle while learning how to win, the Rockets seem likelier to play postseason games than to fall back into the lottery again this season. Houston has gotten this far with a team of lottery picks, first-rounders and culture-setting veterans. Some of its young players may have fewer opportunities than others, but the team progresses only if each player takes advantage of their opportunities.
The high concentration of young talent has been a topic of discussion surrounding the team after a postgame interview with Cam Whitmore following the Rockets' recent win against the Dallas Mavericks.
Whitmore alluded to his displeasure with the amount of minutes and opportunities he gets with the team. He started the season glued to the bench, and then spent some time in the G League to get a higher volume of reps. Whitmore expressed frustration with his role, almost hinting at some sort of confusion or miscommunication from the coaching staff on what is required to earn more minutes. Head Coach Ime Udoka refuted that somewhat, saying in an interview that he and several staffers hold one-on-one meetings with every player, including Whitmore, to outline clear goals.
Whitmore might be a victim of a team composition that features several young players ahead of him in the lineup. Houston's wing depth is extensive, starting with Dillon Brooks and Jabari Smith Jr. before Amen Thompson and Tari Eason step up from the bench. Adding Whitmore into the fold makes their offensive prospects greater, but it seems like it'll be difficult for him to earn minutes over either of those players.
For Houston, it's a good problem to have. Not every of its young players will always get the chance to make a prominent impact in every game. Third-overall pick Reed Sheppard occasionally gets some significant run, but his minutes and opportunities aren't consistent either.
Regardless of how many opportunities any players receive, they have to be ready to take advantage once they do receive a chance. Whitmore did so against the Mavericks, scoring 18 points in a game where the Rockets had a solid offensive performance. Thompson, Eason and Smith Jr. have turned themselves into quality role players that can provide several different elements of their game. Their opportunities come more frequently, but they still find ways to take advantage of each chance they're given.
Sheppard has yet to find his rhythm as an NBA player. He could benefit from taking time in the G League to solidify his skills and shooting. So far, he hasn't taken advantage of his opportunities when he gets them.
The Rockets' collection of youth is the driving force of the team's success this season. Their young players will get more opportunities as the season progresses, and the team could even have a trade that clears some of the logjam. Whoever is still on the team come postseason time won't be able to let opportunities slip through their fingers.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.