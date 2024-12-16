Rockets Need to Find Depth Outside of Amen Thompson and Tari Eason
The Houston Rockets saw massive improvement from the 2022-23 season to the 2023-24 season. Houston had a 19-win increase in that period, finishing last season with a 41-41 record. This year, the Rockets have continued to improve at that pace, but one part of the team has surprisingly dwindled amid the hot start.
Houston was supposed to have one of, if not the deepest rotation in the NBA this season with some key additions and players continuing to develop. With a starting lineup of Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr., and Alperen Sengun, the Rockets were expected to have a bench that went as many as five players deep. The next five to receive significant playing were Amen Thompson, Tari Eason, Steven Adams, Reed Sheppard, and Cam Whitmore.
Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case. While Thompson and Eason have been the two biggest pieces off the bench, the Rockets' rotation nearly stops there. Adams, who has struggled to stay 100% healthy in his first season with Houston, is averaging just 10.7 minutes per game, most recently receiving just six minutes of action in last night's 111-96 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Sheppard was drafted No. 3 overall this past offseason to fix the Rockets' shooting woes from last season, but head coach Ime Udoka has limited his opportunities due to the guard being a rookie. Sheppard is averaging just 11.7 minutes per game, and as a result, the Rockets are a bottom-10 team in terms of three-point percentage.
Whitmore was expected to take a leap from an impressive rookie season but struggled early. He was optioned to the G League for a short stint but was then called up in late November. The 2023 first-round pick has appeared in just eight games this season, shooting 37.5% from the field.
The shortened bench seemingly hasn't affected the Rockets' early success, but how long can they get away with playing just two youngsters off the bench, especially come playoff time? Thompson and Eason have been extremely effective, but the team lacks depth at the center position.
As we head past the quarter mark of the season, it seems like Adams and Sheppard will not receive a minutes increase, while Whitmore has completely fallen out of the rotation. Houston needs to find a legitimate option at the backup center position, as well as a viable shooting option to help with offense.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.