Rockets to Open Practice Facility on Monday Amid Coronavirus Suspension

Michael Shapiro

The Rockets will be opening their practice facility on Monday, according to general manager Daryl Morey. 

Houston will be the 12th NBA team to open their facility amid the NBA's coronavirus suspension. The Blazers and Cavaliers were the first teams to open their facilities on May 8, and a slate of teams followed suit on May 11.

The re-opening of facilities across the NBA doesn't mean a return to normal by any stretch. Commissioner Adam Silver and the league office have issued a slate of guidelines for workouts at team facilities, with no more than four players allowed within a facility at one time. Group workouts and scrimmages remain prohibited, and coaches are still not allowed to be in attendance.

Increased workouts throughout the NBA continue a push in recent weeks to resume the 2019-20 season. Silver and Co. continue to evaluate potential contingencies for a return to play, with the postseason likely held in a single quarantined site. Las Vegas and Orlando remain the favorites to host the playoffs, which should still be comprised of four seven-game series, per Silver. 

Numerous Rockets have stayed active during the coronavirus suspension despite the closure of practice facilities. Russell Westbrook has continued to train in California, as has James Harden. Forward Danuel House described his unusual workout routine in March.

"I live out in the country, so the streets go on and on. I just jog to stay in shape,” House wrote in the Players' Tribune. “Everybody out in the country knows that when you doing house chores, the chore requires your body’s full attention. ...I’m kind of doing my squats, and bench press, and dumbbell curls, and carries by carrying these trees up here."

The Rockets currently sit No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24. They are slated to face the Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs. 

