Rockets Pay Respect to NBA legend Jerry West Following Passing at 86
NBA legend and Hall of Famer Jerry West died Wednesday morning at the age of 86. After the then-Minneapolis-Lakers drafted the former West Virginia University prospect with the No. 2 pick of the 1960 NBA Draft, West established himself as one of the most prominent figures in league history — on and off the court.
West's passing has led to countless tributes across the basketball world, including the Houston Rockets showing their respect on social media.
"Jerry West was a basketball genius and a defining figure in our league for more than 60 years," NBA commissioner Adam Silvers said in a statement. "He distinguished himself not only as an NBA champion and an All-Star in all 14 of his playing seasons but also as a consummate competitor who embraced the biggest moments."
West became the third player in league history to reach 25,000 career points during his 13-year tenure with the Lakers. He averaged 27.0 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.8 rebounds across 932 career games with the Lakers. After nine NBA Finals and one title in 1972, West scored 1,679 points — the most in league history.
After his retirement in 1974, West established himself as an all-time great executive, including building several of the league's greatest teams. His most significant front-office success came during the late 1990s when he constructed the Shaquille O'Neal-Kobe Bryant Lakers, which accumulated three consecutive titles from 2000 to 2002.
