Rockets Practice Report: Houston Prepares for Matchup vs. Grizzlies
With the Houston Rockets' matchup with the Atlanta Hawks canceled, the team was able to practice Sunday afternoon. After their close win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, the Rockets hold the second spot in the Western Conference.
The Rockets don't have to wait long for their rematch with the Grizzlies, as they welcome them to the Toyota Center on Monday night. Houston also welcomed back Reed Sheppard, whom they recalled fromm the Rio Grande Valley Vipers Sunday morning.
Sheppard had been down with the Vipers for the last three games. In his first game, he put up a career-high 49 points; in his last game, he finished with 24 points and helped lead the Vipers to a 132-113 victory.
Following today's practice Ime Udoka spoke about Reed Sheppard's time in the G League.
Udoka said he saw Sheppard play with more confidence and step on and take on defensive assignments. Rockets on SI also asked if it was a chance Sheppard goes back to the G League Friday and Udoka said, "to be determined."
Udoka also told Rockets on SI that he sees a similar dynamic between Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun as he did in Jaylen Brown and Jason Tatum.
“We like to involve those guys in actions together and not just one goes to work while the other watches and vice versa.”
In the past, we have seen one or the other playing at a high level but not both at the same time, but that has not been the case, especially in the last few weeks. We have seen recently where both Green and Sengun explode on offense, not just in the same game but in the same quarter.
Sheppard also spoke to the media after practice and told Rockets on SI that he thinks he can implement in more of his mid-range game going forward.
“I think the mid-range game is how I have always played.”
Sheppard also went on to say how he was able to get his confidence back during his time with the Vipers. Dillon Brooks also spoke after practice and Rockets On SI asked him what is the difference he has seen in Green's defense since coming to the Rockets.
"Attention to detail".
We have seen Green improve not only as a help defender but in his overall defense. Green's defensive improvement has gone a long way in why the Rockets are a top three defense this season.
The Rockets are back in action Monday as they host the Memphis Grizzlies at the Toyota Center.
