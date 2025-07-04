Rockets Predicted to Have NBA's Best Defense Next Season
If there's one thing that you can guarantee about the Houston Rockets, it's that they're going to defend. Head coach Ime Udoka hangs his hat on getting stops, which the Rockets desperately needed at the time of his arrival in 2023.
In the two seasons since, Houston has ranked ninth (2023-24) and fourth (2024-25) in defensive efficiency.
This offseason, however, the Rockets parted with Dillon Brooks, one of their most formidable defenders, in exchange for Kevin Durant, the future Hall of Famer.
The Rockets did nab Dorian Finney-Smith, however, a respectable 3-and-D wing in his own right. And center Clint Capela, whom the franchise reunited with, has proven capable of being a serviceable defender throughout his tenure.
But what will it all amount to? After all, this team was the second-best team in the Western Conference during the regular season, but were eliminated in the opening round of the playoffs.
According to Michael Pina of The Ringer, the Rockets could hold the title of the league's best defense in 2025-26, while applauding the franchise for their early offseason moves.
"I was extremely high on the Kevin Durant trade when it happened, I love Fred VanVleet’s new contract, and I think Jabari Smith Jr.’s extension may end up being the steal of his draft class.
The addition of Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela, though, gives Houston an embarrassment of riches.
How did the Rockets construct this monstrous blend of experience, size, athleticism, and upside, while staying under the first apron?
With all due respect to the Thunder, they may have the best defense in the league next season. "
The Oklahoma City Thunder had the league's best defense last season, ranking first in defensive efficiency.