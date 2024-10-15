Rockets Predicted to Win 45 Games This Season
This year, the Houston Rockets have made it clear what they hope to achieve in the upcoming 2024-25 season. Owner Tilman Fertitta stated that the team should have the most roster depth in the league. Veteran floor general and NBA champion Fred VanVleet noted the Rockets' desire of making the postseason, as did star big man Alperen Sengun.
The playoffs are the ultimate goal, not the play-in tournament, like last season. Which means they'd have to finish as one of the league's top six teams in the Western Conference.
So, how many wins would it take to pull this off? Last season's Phoenix Suns secured the sixth seed with a 49-33 record. The previous year, in 2022-23, the Golden State Warriors secured the sixth seed with a 44-38 record.
According to NBATV's Dennis Scott, the Rockets could be in line for a 45-win season.
"I think they’re going to make that move you’re talking about and I think they’ll be right at about 45 [wins]. Like the rest of the NBA, you have to stay healthy. Barring health throughout the rest of the NBA, I think this team improves."
Scott made the comments on NBATV's Rockets Team Preview.
Fanduel has the Rockets predicted to win 43.5 games this season, which Scott took the over on.
