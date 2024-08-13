Rockets Projected to Add Superstar at Trade Deadline
In spite of the hoopla regarding the Houston Rockets' desire to add a formidable franchise player this offseason, the front office ultimately decided to stand pat. The franchise's "splash acquisition" came via the draft, as the team added Reed Sheppard, who could give the Rockets the shooting that they've desperately needed.
However, we know they aren't done star-hunting. They never are.
In fact, it's been reported that the team is willing to wait for a select few to become available, as they've been signing players to team-friendly deals ever since the arrival of Ime Udoka, to arm themselves with tradeable salaries.
And they're already equipped with a considerable amount of draft capital.
In other words, they're ready to pounce, when the opportunity presents itself.
Could that opportunity come at the trade deadline next year? According to Michael Saenz of Sir Charles in Charge, it might, as Saenz predicts the franchise to trade for New Orleans Pelicans star forward Brandon Ingram.
"It was quite surprising that the Houston Rockets didn't make a win-now move to upgrade their roster this summer. However, it could only be a matter of time before the Rockets feel the need to make a big splash move, perhaps at the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline.
If it becomes clear that Kevin Durant isn't going to be on the table in the near future, the Rockets could pivot toward another dynamic wing player who is clearly on the trade block at the moment. And that's Brandon Ingram. From a talent perspective, he could be a good fit for the Rockets and what they're building. It's the contractual price tag that comes with this move that could be a turn-off.
Nevertheless, if the Rockets do find themselves in a desperate spot, Ingram could be considered a trade target they seriously consider making a move for at the NBA Trade Deadline."
The Rockets were reportedly approached by the Pels about a deal that would've sent Alperen Sengun to New Orleans in exchange for the aforementioned Ingram and wisely declined.
Would they suddenly change their mind about Ingram, out of desperation? Only time will tell.
